British football club calls for release of hostage: ‘She’s one of our own’

Stop the Hate UK organizer: ‘We believe the British public is just not aware of this problem.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Fans of British football club Tottenham Hotspurs gathered at a vigil outside of the stadium to advocate for the release of British hostage Emily Damari, who Hamas captured on October 7th.

The gathering was in conjunction with the Stop the Hate effort and was scheduled to precede a football match.

The fans chanted, “She’s one of our own, Emily Damari, bring Emily home!”

Stop the Hate UK organizer Itai Galmundy told the UK Jewish News: “The whole point of us coming here today as British football fans is to raise awareness with British people about the plight of a British young lady who has been held for over a year in the dungeons of Hamas. That’s why we are coming to talk to them.”

Galmundy added, “Like any other British person, she likes to go to the pub, to have a pint, she likes to have a cup of tea, she likes dry humor and she loves Spurs.”

He continued, “We believe the British public is just not aware of this problem, and we regard it as a British problem. It’s got nothing to do with Israel. It’s got nothing to do with the fact that she’s a Jew. It only has to do with the fact that she’s a fellow Brit.”

He concluded, “And they need to know that we have to bring her home. That’s why we are going to Tottenham today.”

Hamas captured 27-year-old Emily Damari from her youth neighborhood in Kibbutz Kfar Azza on October 7th.

The dual British and Israeli citizen texted shortly before her capture that she was being surrounded and Hamas terrorists were shooting at her apartment.

Bar Kislev, who was from the same neighborhood, said he saw Damari’s car on October 7th but noticed that terrorists were at the wheel and the vehicle was heading towards Gaza.