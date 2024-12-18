Brother of hostage tells UN Security Council: ‘Your inaction is suffocating’

‘For every day this council fails to act, the message to the world is clear: Some lives are worth saving, and others are not.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Michael Levy, brother of hostage Or Levy, made an urgent appeal to the UN Security Council (UNSC) while criticizing it for its inaction.

“Your inaction is suffocating,” declared Michael, the first hostage family member the UNSC has invited to address the council since October 7, 2023. “For every day this council fails to act, the message to the world is clear: Some lives are worth saving, and others are not.”

Stating his refusal to accept that message, he expressed hope that the incoming Trump administration would secure the release of the hostages.

“We place our deepest hopes and faith that you [Donald Trump] will bring this tragedy to an end,” Michael said. “Your decisive leadership has already brought life into a situation that feels so hopeless. We believe in your strength, your leadership, and your commitment to justice to help bring our loved ones back home.”

Or Levy (33) and his wife, Eynav Elkayam Levy (32), had arrived at the Nova Music Festival just nine minutes before the terrorist invasion.

Standing in front of the UNSC, Michael recounted the last phone call he received from his brother, who was hiding in a bomb shelter. Or said, “Mom, you do not want to know what is going on here.”

Immediately after that conversation, terrorists attacked the shelter, sprayed bullets, threw grenades, kidnapped Or, and murdered Eynav.

“The last image we have of him is heartbreaking, covered in his wife’s blood, shocked and terrified.”

Michael said that Or and Eynav’s three-year-old son kept asking for his parents.

“I’m here today to remind this council and the world of duty, not just as diplomats, but as people, as mothers, fathers, siblings, and friends, because this is not merely a political issue. This is a human issue, a moral issue,” Michael said.

“I want to ask every member of this council: What would you do if it was your child, your brother, your loved one?”

“Hamas’ actions are not just blatant violations of international law; they are an assault on humanity itself,” Michael added. “Holding civilians hostage – men, women, and children – is a violation of the principles that this very council was created to protect, and yet, your silence is deafening.”