Columbia med students condemn university after classmate who stormed library returns to campus

By Jessica Costescu, The Washington Free Beacon

Columbia University medical students accused the Ivy League school of pushing a double standard after a classmate who was suspended following her arrest for storming a Barnard College building returned to campus.

The student, Gabrielle Wimer, appears to be on course to graduate later this month.

Wimer was one of the four anti-Israel Columbia students arrested for storming Barnard’s Milstein Library in March.

The Ivy League university promptly suspended the quartet and restricted them from campus, though officials didn’t say how long the punishments would last.

“Any violations of our rules, policies, and of the law must have consequences,” a Columbia spokeswoman told the Washington Free Beacon at the time.

But several sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Free Beacon they’ve seen Wimer attending “Ready 4 Residency Course,” a month-long required class Columbia medical students must pass in March or April of their final year in order to graduate.

Others confirmed that they’ve seen her on campus or entering the room where the class is held.

Those witnesses offered sharp criticism of Columbia. One accused the university of “a troubling double standard.”

“The response to this situation undermines the integrity of the medical profession and disregards the commitment of countless students and physicians who have upheld the standards faithfully,” the individual said.

“For the institution, what is being labeled a ‘suspension’ effectively is an extended vacation, rather than a serious academic or professional sanction.”

Ready 4 Residency has strict participation requirements that Wimer likely did not meet due to her suspension. It’s unclear why she would begin attending the class after already violating its attendance policy, but one classmate believes it’s because Columbia is bending the rules to allow Wimer to graduate.

“I don’t find it surprising that Columbia has bent the rules as this has been their MO over the past 18 months,” the student said. “What struck me was how quietly and nonchalantly they did it without any notice.”

Ready 4 Residency began April 2, and students are required to attend seven sessions each week—five in the morning, two in the afternoon—and are only allowed four absences, according to class materials obtained by the Free Beacon.

Wimer didn’t start coming to class until mid-April, putting her well over the number of permitted absences, classmates said.

The course is meant to reinforce themes like “teamwork, quality improvement, patient safety, evidence-based practice, clinical decision-making, professionalism, and communication,” a course description states.

Wimer’s return to campus marks a relatively light suspension given acting Columbia president Claire Shipman’s promise to enforce the university’s new policies, which include consistent disciplinary actions for students who violate rules.

Those new policies were imposed as part of Columbia’s bid to restore over $430 million in federal funding that the Trump administration stripped from the university in March.

Columbia declined to comment.

The individual who called Wimer’s suspension an “extended vacation” also accused Columbia of giving the anti-Israel student “preferential treatment” since her behavior violated the medical school’s professional standards.

Those guidelines state that students must follow university policies and obey local, state, and federal laws or face “review, potential disciplinary action where relevant, and possible dismissal.”

“On one hand, students and patients are consistently told that the path to becoming a physician is standardized, rigorous, and demanding—and that failure to meet academic or professional expectations should disqualify individuals from earning the title of ‘Doctor.’ However, in this case, an individual with documented professionalism concerns and an arrest—who, due to suspension, could not have met the academic and clinical requirements—appears to be receiving preferential treatment,” the individual told the Free Beacon.

Wimer is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning over her arrest following the Barnard storming.

On March 5, an anti-Israel mob barged into Milstein Library, hoisted an effigy of Barnard president Laura Ann Rosenbury, and distributed Hamas propaganda.

The police only intervened when the group refused to leave after a bomb threat was called in. Nine were arrested, including Wimer, who was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, and obstructing governmental administration.

Representing Wimer is Leena Mohmoud Widdi, an attorney and prominent anti-Israel activist. Widdi founded and led the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at John Jay College in 2012.

After graduating, she cofounded Within Our Lifetime, previously known as New York City SJP, and in 2016 advocated for a one-state solution that would eliminate the Jewish state.

Widdi, like Wimer, was also arrested for anti-Israel activity. New York police in 2012 said she was caught vandalizing a subway advertisement with the slogan “Support Israel, defeat jihad.”

Wimer is slated to join the Highland Emergency Medicine Residency Program after graduation, the California-based group posted on to Instagram. Highland Emergency did not respond to a request for comment, and its account was made private following the announcement.







Remember Gabrielle Wimer, a Columbia medical student who was arrested after storming a building at Barnard during a pro terror mob takeover? Wimer has now matched at the Highland Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Oakland, CA (affiliated with Alameda Health @emresidents). https://t.co/jV3lANcnTz pic.twitter.com/7JBtcE1Jby — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 1, 2025

Wimer did not respond to a request for comment.