Commander of prestigious IDF Nahal Brigade dies during training

Col. Sharon Asman at the ceremony of incoming commanding officers in the Binyamin Regional Brigade, in which he replaced Colonel Yuval Gez. Shilo, May 31, 2018. (Hillel Maeir/TPS)

The military police launched an investigation. The findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor’s office for examination.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Colonel Sharon Asman, commander of the IDF’s Nahal Infantry Brigade, collapsed and died on Thursday during physical exercises at an army base in the center of the country.

An IDF spokesman reported that a medical team performed CPR but was forced to pronounce him dead.

Asman, 42, is survived by his wife, two daughters, two parents and a sister.

He served in the IDF for about 25 years, in field, command, staff, and training positions.

Asman participated in the fighting in the security zone in Lebanon against Hezbollah. He commanded the Shaham battalion in the Nahal Brigade during Operation Protective Edge against Hamas in the summer of 2014, during which he was wounded and yet returned to command his soldiers that same day.

He also served as the commander of the Etzion and Binyamin regional battalions and as the operations officer of the Northern Command.

Asman assumed command of the Nahal Brigade just this week, and outgoing brigade commander, Col. Israel Shomer returned to the position.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett conveyed his condolences “on behalf of the citizens of Israel” to the Asman family.

“Col. Asman was one of the best of our sons. He contributed his best years to maintaining Israel’s security. His untimely departure is an unfortunate and painful event. Our hearts go out to the dear family,” said Bennett.