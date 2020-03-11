Corona control: Israel bans gatherings of more than 100 people in closed areas

Workers inside a building at Tel HaShomer Hospital, used for quarantine of coronavirus patients. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Netanyahu announced a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in closed spaces to thwart the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is instituting a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in closed spaces.

The prime minister took the unprecedented step in response to a public health crisis that the World Health Organization deemed a pandemic, days after Netanyahu made a similar announcement.

“We’re asking, if there is no need for conferences, if there is no need for events, don’t hold them and don’t go to them,” said Netanyahu, reported Times of Israel.

While there will be exceptions to the ban based on security requirements and other considerations related to the public, it remains unclear how long the ban will remain in effect.

The move comes a day after Israel announced that all arrivals to the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days, which the prime minister framed as a step to close the nation’s “outer envelope” of vulnerability to the virus.

Netanyahu also told Israelis not to hug, kiss, or shake hands, reiterating that the corona crisis is a “pandemic” and referring to the virus as “a global plague.”

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Netanyahu announced a $2.8 billion package to secure the Israeli economy as it weathers the economic fallout from the virus. The money is intended to help businesses affected by the crisis, with $280 million allocated for the health sector.

At press time, Israel reported a total of 77 diagnoses of the virus.