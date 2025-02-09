Could Turkey, Qatar face legal action for hosting Hamas?

Global coalition of 850 organizations combating antisemitism launch campaign pushing for legal action against leaders of Qatar, Turkey, and other states which harbor Hamas leaders or sponsor the group.

By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds of NGOs around the world are calling for legal sanctions against countries hosting Hamas’ leadership, after three Israeli men released by Hamas Saturday showed signs of severe starvation.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), a global coalition of 850 organizations fighting antisemitism, announced over the weekend the launch of a new international campaign pushing for legal action against Hamas and those nations that sponsor it and host its senior members, including Iran, Qatar and Turkey

The bid was launched, CAM said, after the “appalling images of the recent release of Israeli hostages,” who suffered long-term starvation while in Hamas captivity.

“What Hamas is doing is reminiscent of the Nazis, who also used murder, rape, torture and starvation against innocent Jewish victims during the Holocaust,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“International law as we know it was formulated in the post-Holocaust era to ensure that these types of crimes against humanity would never happen again. However, they are happening before our very eyes, and the international community and so-called humanitarian NGOs appear to be reacting with a collective sigh of disinterest.”

“On the basis of international humanitarian law, crimes against humanity and international jurisdiction, we are calling for immediate legal action, not only against Hamas and its leaders but against all those countries which have assisted it and provide sanctuary to its leaders.”

“We should remain focused on the crimes of October 7th. We have to also draw attention and attach culpability to all those involved in the countless crimes of the murder, rape, maiming, torture and starvation of Israelis and other nationals being held in Gaza over the last 16 months since then.”