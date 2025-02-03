Democratic state overwhelmingly supports Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Trump also supports denying residency in the U.S. to any migrants who support Hamas and other terror groups.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Nearly 80% of New York State residents support President Donald Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants convicted of crimes, according to a Siena College poll, Fox News reports.

The survey found that 79% of eligible voters in the Empire State agreed with the proposal, while only 11% opposed it.

Although more Republicans than Democrats supported the plan, a majority of Democrats also favored deporting illegal immigrants who had committed crimes.

The poll found that 69% of Democrats approved of the measure, compared to 91% of Republicans. Only 16% of Democrats and 4% of Republicans opposed it.

Meanwhile, 42% of respondents opposed the deportation of illegal immigrants who had not committed crimes. This group included 59% of Democrats and just 15% of Republicans.

Among those who supported deporting non-criminal illegal immigrants, 64% were Republicans and 24% were Democrats.

The survey also found that 48% of respondents supported federal efforts to deport illegal immigrants in New York, while 31% were against them. Among supporters, 81% were Republicans and 28% were Democrats. Of those opposed, 50% were Democrats and 5% were Republicans.

On the campaign trail in 2024, Trump stated that he would conduct “the largest deportation in the nation’s history.”

During his campaign, he also said that migrants who support Hamas would be denied residency in the U.S.

“If you want to abolish the state of Israel, you’re disqualified. If you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you’re disqualified. And if you’re a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified,” Trump said at a rally in Iowa.

He added that migrants already present in the U.S. who are in the process of obtaining citizenship would be expelled if they expressed support for Hamas or other terrorist organizations.

“We will aggressively deport resident aliens with jihadist sympathies,” Trump said.

Trump also emphasized that migrants from “terror-plagued countries” should undergo “strong ideological screening,” though he did not specify what that process would entail.