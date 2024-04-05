Despite concerns of Iranian retaliation, IDF says no need for civilians to stock up on necessities

‘The instructions of the Home Front Command remained unchanged.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told the Israeli public on X that they don’t need to stock up on generators, perishables and cash in spite of threats from Iran.

Following a strike last week that killed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps generals along with other terrorists in Syria, Iran has accused Israel of the attack and has vowed to get revenge.

The IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said in a closed meeting “it is not certain that the worst is behind us, and we have complex days ahead of us.”

When these statements were reported, more Israelis began stocking up on perishables and generators, which led Hagari to calm the public’s fears and prevent widespread hoarding and panic.

Hagari wrote on X that there was no need to “buy generators, stock up on food and withdraw money from ATMs.”

“The instructions of the Home Front Command remained unchanged,” he said.

“As we have done until today, we will immediately update on any change, in an official and orderly manner,” Hagari added.

During a press conference, Hagari clarified that Haliva was speaking broadly on the conflicts Israel is facing rather than referring specifically to Iranian threats.

“This is what is expected of us in the organization. To look and to identify. This is how this matter should be treated. If there is something on which to inform the public concretely, we will update it,” Hagari said.

Some stores saw in increase in purchases of non-perishable items and an indication that customers were stocking up.

In spite of the IDF’s reassurances, some municipalities have issued general warnings to stay vigilant.

For instance the Tel Aviv Municipality released a statement that said, “Israel is still at war. Unfortunately, the threats aren’t over – so each and every one of us must maintain vigilance to with emergencies and escalations.”

The Herzliya Municipality’s statement said, “Take a few minutes to ensure you’re properly equipped for prolonged power outages.”

The statement urged residents to ensure they had the following items in case of emergency: “Water and non-perishable food (such as canned goods), pre-charged batteries for mobile phones, a first aid kit and medications, emergency lighting, a battery-operated radio, and others.”