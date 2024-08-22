Doctor at Israeli hospital outed as member of ISIS terror group

Arab doctor at Israeli hospital, indicted after being outed as a member of the ISIS terror organization, had expressed hope wounded IDF soldiers brought to his hospital would die.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli doctor working at an Israeli hospital has been indicted for membership in a terrorist organization, after he was discovered to be a member of the radical Islamist terror group ISIS (Islamic State In Syria).

On Thursday, prosecutors released details from the charge sheet against Muhammad Azzam, a 34-year-old resident doctor working at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Born in Nazareth in northern Israel and now residing in Beersheba, Azzam was arrested by Israeli police and the Shin Bet internal security agency last month, amid suspicions Azzam had ties to ISIS.

“As part of the investigation carried out by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police’s Southern District, it was discovered that the suspect swore allegiance to the Islamic State and joined the terror organization. He spent a long period of time consuming ISIS-affiliated content,” the Shin Bet and Israel Police said in a joint statement Thursday.

Following an investigation into his activities, Azzam was charged by the Southern District Attorney’s Office on August 8th with membership in a terrorist organization.

Azzam, prosecutors said, had been drawn to ISIS since 2014, but only swore allegiance to the group after the October 7th invasion of Israel, which inspired him to join the terrorist organization.

While the October 7th invasion was orchestrated by Hamas, another Islamist group, it included the participation of terrorists from other organizations including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and ISIS.

In the days after the invasion, several ISIS flags were found left in Israeli towns overrun by Gaza terrorists.

During their investigation, the Shin Bet found on Azzam’s cell phone a large numerous videos of executions, including beheadings, and mutilations carried out by Islamic terrorists.

Azzam also had in his possession digital instructions for preparing explosives and poisons.

After October 7th, Azzam sent social media messages to friends celebrating the attacks and atrocities and mocking the Israeli victims.

On December 11th, Azzam leaked details regarding 27 wounded IDF soldiers who were transferred to Soroka Medical Center, and wrote in private correspondence that he hoped the soldiers would succumb to their injuries.

In response to his indictment, Soroka issued a statement announcing an investigation into Azzam.

“The hospital’s management takes the allegations very seriously and is shocked. The case is being investigated and handled by the authorities and we trust the case is in good hands.”