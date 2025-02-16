Doctors give Netanyahu a clean bill of health in spite of recent surgeries

His medical team stressed that there is no indication of prostate cancer and that the tissue removed during the recent surgery in December was benign.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A recently published document has provided details on the medical condition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a year of multiple medical procedures. The document marks the first full medical report on the 75-year-old Prime Minister’s health since 2016.

The document, which outlines Netanyahu’s medical history and current condition, is not an official government health report but rather a summary compiled by his personal medical team.

According to the report signed by the Prime Minister’s private physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz along with Prof. Alon Pikarsky and Prof. Ehud Grossman, Netanyahu is in good health. His blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels are within normal ranges, and comprehensive laboratory tests, including kidney and liver function assessments, showed no abnormalities.

The report confirmed that Netanyahu has been undergoing routine colonoscopy screenings, with the latest results indicating no abnormalities. His medical team stressed that there is no indication of prostate cancer and that the tissue removed during the recent surgery in December was benign. The procedure led to a two-week pause in Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

Despite the ongoing urinary infection, his doctors assert that his overall health remains stable and that he is receiving appropriate treatment.

The medical report noted that Netanyahu underwent a pacemaker implantation in July 2023 due to a conduction block. According to Prof. Roy Beinert, director of the Institute for Arrhythmias at Sheba Medical Center, Netanyahu has not shown signs of heart rhythm disturbances since the procedure and is not dependent on the pacemaker. Regular cardiological evaluations have determined that the device is functioning properly and that Netanyahu is stable from a cardiac standpoint, requiring only routine monitoring.

In April 2024, Netanyahu underwent surgery to repair a right inguinal hernia. Prior to the procedure, a full-body CT scan revealed an enlarged prostate, small stones in the bladder, and an obstructive bladder disorder. Subsequently, on December 29, 2024, he underwent laser surgery to remove benign prostate tissue. His doctors noted that the surgery went as expected, though he has been dealing with a persistent urinary tract infection since the procedure. He remains on antibiotic treatment, and his doctors have recommended a gradual return to full activity.

Following the prostate surgery, Netanyahu made headlines when he left the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center over the objections of his doctors to personally cast his vote over the “Trapped Profits Law.” It passed by a vote of 59-58. Netanyahu was accompanied by Berkowitz in the Knesset plenum.

Itamar Ben-Gvir subsequently apologized to Netanyahu and MK Boaz Bismuth, who was forced to interrupt a week of mourning for his mother to cast his vote. Failure to pass the bill could have jeopardized approval of the state budget later, or potentially create a 10-billion-shekel deficit ($2.74 billion).