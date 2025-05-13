Edan Alexander speaks with Trump, turns down meeting in Qatar

Steve Witkoff meets with Edan Alexander and his family, May 13, 2025. (X)

Dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, who was freed from captivity Monday, meets with Steve Witkoff and speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, but turns down meeting with Trump in Qatar.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with former Gaza hostage Edan Alexander Tuesday morning, less than a day after he was released from captivity in a goodwill gesture to the United States.

President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff met with the 21-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, who was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023, while serving in the IDF.

The meeting also include Alexander’s family, and took place at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center.

“I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience,” Witkoff tweeted.

During his visit to Sourasky, Witkoff and Alexander spoke together with Trump over the phone, Witkoff wrote.

“His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with POTUS, whose leadership made this possible. We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home.”

Netanyahu’s office announced Tuesday morning that the prime minister also spoke with Alexander by phone.

Alexander was reportedly invited to fly to Qatar this week to meet with President Trump during his visit to the Gulf state, but according to Israel’s Channel 12, declined.

“His medical condition requires that he rest,” Alexander’s family was quoted as saying, adding that he plans to meet Trump at some yet to be determined date in the U.S.

“He will meet with Trump in the US at a later date.”

Trump is said to have requested that Alexander be flown to Qatar this week to meet with the president, and with the emir of Qatar to thank him personally for his role in convincing Hamas to free him.