Eight orphaned children honor their father’s IDF service on Purim

By Jewish Breaking News

Rabbi Avi Goldberg made an everlasting impact during his tenure at Jerusalem’s Himmelfarb High School for Boys.

A gifted clarinetist who became a beloved educator and spiritual leader, Rabbi Avi Goldberg lived with remarkable purpose until his fall in battle in Lebanon on October 26, 2024.

Rabbi Goldberg taught with passion at his alma mater, and connected effortlessly with Jews across the religious spectrum during his earlier years as an emissary in Memphis.

When war broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, he spent 250 days on the front lines while still finding ways to bring Torah and tradition to his fellow soldiers by organizing Daf Yomi study and even Tu BiShvat plantings.

This Purim, Rabbi Goldberg’s children found a powerful way to honor their father by dressing as “Tzav 8” recruits. In Israel, this emergency draft notice calls citizens to military duty during times of national crisis.

“The children had the idea of dressing up as Tzav 8 and they refused to miss out on the festivities and joy of the Purim holiday. We have our own family draft order and that is to choose life anew every single morning,” Rebbetzin Rachel Goldberg tells Arutz Sheva

Though Rabbi Goldberg could have legitimately avoided service as both a father of eight and a man over 40, he responded to his own summons with characteristic selflessness by insisting on serving where he was needed most.