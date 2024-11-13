El Al’s monopoly over US flights ends as Israir enters market

First Israir commercial flight from Israel on the ground at Dubai Airport. Dec. 1, 2020. (Dubai Media Office)

Since the Gaza war erupted last year, direct flights between Israel and major international destinations have been in limbo.

By Jewish Breaking News

El Al’s monopoly over direct flights to the United States will soon come to an end as Israir is set to launch service to Newark Airport.

The airline has initiated talks with US regulators and is negotiating to wet-lease two wide-body aircraft, aiming to begin operations during the upcoming winter season.

While the airline has secured preliminary approval from Israel’s Transportation Ministry, the full regulatory process typically takes three months, with officials working to expedite security clearances and landing rights.

“I thank the Civil Aviation Authority for their thorough work that enables significant relief in the flight crisis created due to the war. Israeli companies are demonstrating national responsibility in their mobilization during this challenging period,” stated Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

“I commend Israir Airlines for their initiative to operate a New York route, a step that will contribute to healthy competition, expanded options for the public, and lower flight prices.”

American Airlines has suspended its Israel routes through September 2025, United Airlines halted services indefinitely, and Delta suspended operations through March 2025, leaving El Al as the sole carrier maintaining direct service.

Currently, a select group of international carriers maintains service to Israel.

Middle Eastern airlines Emirates, Fly Dubai, and Etihad operate daily flights, while European carriers including Tarom, Hi-Sky, Fly One, Cyprus Airways, and Smartwings continue their routes, as well as Ethiopian Airlines, Hainan Airlines, and Uzbekistan Airways.

Among Israeli carriers, El Al, Arkia, and Israir operate to multiple international destinations, while Air Haifa limits its service to flights between Tel Aviv and Larnaca.