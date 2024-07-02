Elon Musk raps Kamala Harris over misleading Trump claim

Twitter owner slaps Vice President’s post with a ‘Context’ flag for misinformation, accuses Harris of ‘lying’ about Donald Trump.

By World Israel News Staff

X/Twitter owner and chairman Elon Musk chided Vice President Kamala Harris over social media posts regarding former President Donald Trump, and flagged one of Harris’ tweets for misinformation.

Following last Thursday’s presidential debate in Atlanta between Trump and President Joe Biden, Harris posted a series of tweets accusing the former president of planning to outlaw abortion nationwide.

“Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide,” Harris tweeted Sunday. “President Joe Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women’s reproductive freedom.”

A day later, Harris followed up with another tweet on the president’s abortion policy, writing: “1 in 3 women across our country live under a Trump Abortion Bans. And as much harm as he has already caused, a second Trump term would be even worse. President Joe Biden and I will restore the protections of Roe and stand up for our freedoms.”

On Monday, Musk rebutted Harris’ claims, accusing the Vice President of “lying” about Trump’s stated positions.

“When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?”

“He clearly said he would not do so in the debate.”

In addition, Musk slapped a “Context” flag, part of X/Twitter’s Community Notes system for marking posts accused of misinformation.

“Readers added context they thought people might want to know: President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban.”

In June, 2022, the Supreme Court repealed the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which had established a constitutional right to abortion and thus effectively nullified or eliminated dozens of state laws banning or restricting the practice.

With Roe v. Wade’s repeal, states across the country began to restore statutes still on the books but not enforced since 1973. In addition, some states used the repeal to vote in tighter limits on abortion.

Former President Trump, however, has vowed not to back a comprehensive national ban on abortions, instead arguing that the issue should be left to individual states.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state,” Trump said.