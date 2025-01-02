Ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gives up Knesset seat in protest of ultra-Orthodox draft bill

Two months after being fired as Defense Minister, Likud MK Yoav Gallant resigns from the Knesset, castigating the Netanyahu government for promoting new draft law maintaining the status quo on army deferments for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

MK Yoav Gallant, former defense minister of Israel who was fired from the Netanyahu government on November 5th, resigned from the Knesset Wednesday.

Gallant announced the end of his Knesset term in a press conference Wednesday night, while protesting the government’s contentious draft bill, which would maintain the policy of granting annual draft deferments to full-time yeshiva students.

“I will soon submit my decision to end my role in the 25th Knesset, after 45 years of service and mission,” Gallant said.

“Thirty-five years in the IDF, a decade as a member of Knesset, and a minister in Israeli governments, including two dramatic years as defense minister. As a member of the Likud party, I will continue to fight for the movement’s path,” Gallant added, hinting that he will remain active within the ruling party.

A former Major General in the IDF and chief of the army’s Southern Command, Gallant first entered politics in 2015, running on the centrist Kulanu ticket.

When the party merged with the Likud in 2019, Gallant was guaranteed a spot on the Likud list.

Serving at the helm of various ministries in several Netanyahu governments, Gallant was given the fourth slot on the Likud list ahead of the 2022 elections, and was later appointed Minister of Defense.

During his term as Defense Minister, Gallant frequently clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who initially removed Gallant from his government in March 2023 over Gallant’s public opposition to the judicial reform plan, before walking back the move.

Gallant drew sharp criticism from members of the Netanyahu government for his handling of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, leading to his firing in early November.

Throughout his term, Gallant also expressed opposition to the government’s efforts to pass new legislation reinstating draft deferments for yeshiva students, after the previous law was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2017.

After the Hamas invasion of October 7th, Gallant openly defied the government, calling for large-scale conscription of ultra-Orthodox men.

In his address Wednesday, Gallant reiterated his opposition to plans to preserve draft deferments for yeshiva students.

“The issue of the ultra-Orthodox draft is not only a social need – it’s a strategic necessity,” Gallant said. “Because I stood for the best interests of the IDF and Israel, I was ousted from my position as Defense Minister. The IDF needs every soldier, male and female. Reservists and regular soldiers will be required for a very long service.”

“Since I was pushed away, nothing has stopped. [The government is] promoting a draft law that is against Israel’s security. The bill is intended to grant a military exemption to most of the young men in the ultra-Orthodox sector. I can’t be a partner to this.”

Gallant also defended his criticism of the judicial reform, saying that the controversial plan led to social division which constituted a “tangible and real danger to the security of the State of Israel.”

With his resignation from the Knesset, Abed Afif, a Druze member of the Likud party, is now poised to take Gallant’s seat.