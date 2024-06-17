Ex-KKK leader David Duke supports anti-Israel protesters against ‘Jewish supremacy’

The Anti-Defamation League has labeled Duke as ‘perhaps America’s most well-known racist and anti-Semite.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After a canceled event on Friday, Former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke voiced his support for anti-Israel protesters who he said were fighting against “Jewish supremacy.”

Duke, who is a self-declared white supremacist who has denied the Holocaust, said in an X video that anti-Israel protesters “will save us from Jewish supremacism.”

He spoke in Detroit, Michigan, after an America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) led by white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was suddenly canceled.

“I support Nick and all his work … and all the people who are working to save our country and save us from Jewish supremacism. We’re being genocided just like the Palestinians,” Duke said.

Regarding Fuentes, Duke said, “I consider him a comrade in the fight for our people.”

🚨 Former KKK Grand Wizard sides with “Pro-Palestinians” KKK chief David Duke joins a protest in Detroit after AFPAC, run by Neo-N*zi Nick Fuentes that was shut down. “Save us from Jewish supremacism. We’re being genocided just like the Palestinians.”pic.twitter.com/EWQY7mZud7 — Kosher🎗🧡 (@KosherCockney) June 16, 2024

Fuentes routinely expresses antisemitic and white nationalist views. A clip from 2019 shows Fuentes denying the Holocaust by comparing the death of Jews in ovens to baking cookies.

“It takes one hour to cook a batch of cookies, and you have 15 ovens probably in four different kitchens, right? Doing 24 hours a day every day for five years, how long would it take you to make six million? Hmmm. I don’t know. It certainly wouldn’t be five years, right? The math doesn’t quite seem to add up there,” he said.

“I don’t think you would get to six million,” he added.

The Anti-Defamation League has labeled Duke as “perhaps America’s most well-known racist and anti-Semite.”

He has called Ilhan Omar “The most important person in Congress” for her attacks against Israel.

On Duke’s video posted on X, one commenter described Fuentes and Duke’s alliance as “a match made in Hell.”

Another commenter said, “This is who college protesters are aligned with” while another said, “You know you’re on the right side of history when the former grand wizard of the KKK agrees with you.”

The AFPAC conference was canceled when the owners of the Russel Industrial Center discovered it was going to be an event held by White Supremacists.

The group had booked the venue through a third-party to disguise the nature of the event.

“The event was canceled due to fraudulent, knowing misrepresentation of the true nature of the event by the production company for their client, and our concern of safety for our facility, employees, tenants, and the surrounding communities,” a spokesman for the Russell Industrial Center told the Detroit Free Press.