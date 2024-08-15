‘Extraordinary achievement’ – 3 Israeli unis. in top 100 ranking

The Weizmann Institute, Technion, and Hebrew University are ranked in global list of top 100 higher education institutions.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s outsized impact on the academic world was confirmed on Thursday, after three Israeli schools were included among the ranks of the 100 best universities in the world.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa were all named in the 2024 Shanghai Ranking, which is widely viewed as an authority in determining the quality of academic institutions.

The Weizmann Institute was ranked in 69th place, Hebrew University in 81st place, and the Technion in 85th place. Notably, the Technion is ranked 11th within the Shanghai Ranking’s list of technologically-focused universities.

“The presence of three Israeli universities in the list of the top 100 universities globally is an exceptional achievement in such a challenging and complex year. The Hebrew University’s rise to 81st place in the world’s most prestigious academic ranking is a testament to the groundbreaking research and commitment to excellence that we uphold as a way of life,” said Hebrew University President Prof. Asher Cohen in a media statement.

“We remain steadfast in our role as the preeminent civilian institution for Jerusalem, a cornerstone for the State of Israel, and a source of international pride.”

“Our consistent standing in the Shanghai Ranking reaffirms the Technion’s position among the world’s finest technological universities. The Technion, like its Israeli counterparts, competes on the global stage with universities that are often older, larger, and better-funded,” said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan in a press release.

“Three Israeli academic institutions are included in the list of the top 100 universities worldwide, which is a testament to the excellence of Israeli science and academia and a source of pride for us all.”

The top three spots in the Shanghai Ranking are all taken by American institutions: Harvard University, Stanford University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).