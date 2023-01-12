Extremist ‘Palestinian Jew’ arrested for meeting Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jenin

Neturei Karta members join the National March for Palestine demonstration at Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, May 29, 2021. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

“We are Palestinian Jews, we want to live under the Palestinian flag and not the Israeli flag.”‘

By World Israel Staff

Israel Police on Thursday arrested a member of extremist, anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect for illegally entering the Palestinian city of Jenin and meeting with senior Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man from the center of the country, was one of three men from the radical sect who visited the Islamic Jihad officials in the Jenin refugee camp.

The three also visited the home of Bassam al-Saadi, the organization’s leader in Judea and Samaria.

They described themselves as “Palestinian Jews.”

“We want to live under the Palestinian flag and not the Israeli flag, in one country which is the Palestinian state,” the Arutz Sheva news site cited one of them as saying.

“Hundreds of years ago and before the occupation began, we lived together in the Old City of Jerusalem and there was no difference between Jews and Muslims. We all came From one father, Abraham, and we lived happily together.

“Later, the Zionists came and created pressure to separate us, but we rejected it. We want peace and not the racist Israeli law, which is a threat to the lives of Jews and Muslims. No matter how much time passes, we will continue to stick to our dreams and common goals. We want Palestine with its capital Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority so that we can live happily.” he said.