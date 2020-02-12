Fatah posts anti-Semitic tweet as Abbas claims Palestinians aren’t against Jews

Fatah posted the offensive anti-Semitic image on the same day Abbas insisted repeatedly that the Palestinians were not against Jews.

By World Israel News Staff

Even as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denied that the Palestinians have anything against the Jewish people in his Tuesday speech before the UN Security Council in New York, his Fatah party’s Twitter feed posted an anti-Semitic cartoon.

In a classic example of modern anti-Semitism, the cartoon compares the Jews to the Nazis, showing a Nazi soldier with a skeleton underfoot. Borrowing from images of evolution’s stages, the skeleton rises to become a Jew wearing a skullcap crushing a Palestinian underfoot.

The Ministry of Strategic Affairs led by Likud MK Gilad Erdan blasted Abbas on Twitter for his hypocrisy, Arutz7 reports.

“While Holocaust denier Abu Mazen [Abbas] claimed he was interested in peace in the United Nations, look what his party raised. His hatred of Jews is a nauseating reminder of what a two-faced liar he is,” Erdan tweeted with a picture of the anti-Semitic image.

Arutz7 reports that the DigiTell network, a pro-Israel worldwide network consisting of more than 15 million followers, which was set up by the ministry, distributed the Fatah post and as a result succeeded in having it removed from Twitter.

“Social networks have become the basis for the distribution of anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli content in recent years,” said Tzachi Gabrieli, the ministry’s director general, according to the website.

“We have set up the DigiTell network just for that purpose – an operative network from 20 countries that provides real-time response to false discourse, incitement and hatred against Israel. Removing the cartoon is another success of the network and proves its importance to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”