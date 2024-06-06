‘Fauda’ co-creators to write feature film about retired Israeli general rescuing family during Oct. 7 attack

Tibon, who now serves in the military reserves, is a retired major general and was the senior commander of the Israeli paratroopers.

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, the co-creators and writers of the popular Israeli television series Fauda, are scripting a new feature film titled October 7 that will tell the true story of Noam Tibon, who rescued his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters from Hamas terrorists during the attack in southern Israel.

“When faced with the horrors of that fateful day, Noam Tibon immediately charged into danger to protect his family,” Raz and Issacharoff told Deadline.

“His gripping story – which transcends any religion, country, or conflict – beautifully reflects the sacrifices we are willing to make for those we love. We are proud to help amplify Noam’s bravery and to provide some hope and inspiration during these difficult times.”

Tibon, who now serves in the military reserves, is a retired major general and was the senior commander of the Israeli paratroopers. His son, Amir Tibon, lived in Kibbutz Nahal Oz with his wife and two young daughters.

Amir called his father when Hamas terrorists invaded the community, and Noam told his son to lock himself in the safe room with his family before he headed south from Tel Aviv to the kibbutz so he could confront the terrorists.

Noam joined the Maglan unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and helped neutralize terrorists before joining soldiers from the IDF’s Paratroopers Brigade in fighting terrorists inside his son’s house.

He later went house to house with IDF soldiers and cleared the kibbutz of all terrorists. Noam and his wife, Gali, additionally rescued survivors of the massacre at the Supernova music festival and helped wounded Israeli soldiers.

The film, from Leviathan Productions, will be produced by Ben Cosgrove and executive produced by Jessica Kasmer-Jacobs and Talia Harris Ram. Noam and Amir will serve as consultants on the film.

Leviathan Productions specializes in developing content based on Jewish history, literature, and folk tales, as well as stories about Israel, according to Deadline. The independent production company was founded by Cosgrove and best-selling author Josh Foer.

Issacharoff and Raz are best known for co-creating Fauda, which began streaming on Netflix in 2015 and has already aired four seasons. The duo also created the series Ghosts of Beirut for Showtime and Hit & Run for Netflix.