Fire and Rescue Commander says fires may be the largest in Israel’s history

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Fire and Rescue Service’s Jerusalem District commander, Shmulik Friedman, says the fires that broke out starting Wednesday morning may be the largest in Israel’s history and will take some time to extinguish.

At a press conference in Eshtaol, Shmulik Friedman said, “We are facing a huge wildfire, maybe the largest in Israel’s history.”

“Our task will continue for a very long time. We are far from having control [over the fires],” he added.

The fires began at Mesilat Zion around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and, carried by strong winds, headed eastward.

Firefighters are concerned that overnight winds could reach speeds of 90-100 kilometers per hour (56-62 mph) and further aggravate the situation.

The fire has resulted in forced evacuations, road closures, and disruption of Israel’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony.

When asked what caused the conflagration, Friedman replied, “We do not currently know what caused the fire, and have no leads. We are not dealing with this issue yet.”

Israeli police have detained three suspects in connection with fires.

The suspects were not identified and were arrested several hours after the fire started.

According to widespread Hebrew media reports, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is participating in the investigation into the fires, which implies that authorities believe the fires were the result of terrorist arson attacks.

The most severe fires were seen in the Eshtaol Forest near Mesilat Zion and Neve Shalom, which were evacuated immediately. The parched areas allowed flames to spread quickly, and dry weather and wind further aggravated the situation.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced the cancellation of the annual torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, due to public safety concerns. “I’ve just concluded a situational assessment with emergency officials,” said Regev. “There is a tangible threat to human life. I refuse to take any risks.”