France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state, warns Israel it faces EU sanctions

France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, says resumption of aid transfers to Gaza are not enough to prevent France from backing a Dutch bid to suspend the EU trade agreement with Israel.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

France’s top diplomat warned Israel on Tuesday that Jerusalem’s decision on Monday to permit the resumption of humanitarian aid transfers to Gaza is “insufficient” to prevent Paris at other European powers from moving forward with sanctions against the Jewish state.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot demanded that Israel halt its military operations in the Gaza Strip and enable the “immediate” flow of “massive” aid into the coastal enclave.

Gaza, Barrot claimed, has become “a death camp, not to say a cemetery,” as a result of the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

“The situation is unbearable because the blind violence and the blocking of humanitarian aid by the Israeli government have turned Gaza into a death camp, not to say a cemetery.”

“This must stop because everyone realizes it is a profound attack on the dignity of the human person, it is an absolute violation of all the rules of international law and it is contrary to the security of Israel, to which France is attached, because whoever sows violence, reaps violence.”

While noting that on Monday, aid trucks began delivering aid to the Gaza Strip once again, marking the first such deliveries since March 2, Barrot said the move was “insufficient.”

“It was already insufficient before this blockade.”

“All this must stop, we cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Gazans, this aid must be immediate, massive and without any hindrance.”

Should Israel ignore France’s warnings, Barrot continued, the country will face sanctions, including the possible suspension of a key Israel-European Union trade agreement.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, a trade treaty in force since 2000, reduces trade barriers for Israeli firms in the EU common market and promotes cooperation between EU agencies and Israel.

The Netherlands has invoked Article 2 of the EIAA, claiming that Israel’s war in Gaza violates human rights standards set by the EU, thereby requiring the suspension of the treaty.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the Dutch petition, which would require a unanimous decision by all 27 EU member states.

Barrot indicated Tuesday that France now plans to back the move, citing Israel’s handling of the Gaza war.

“These agreements have a political dimension and a commercial dimension, so neither Israel nor the European Union have any interest in ending them, but the situation of civilians [in Gaza] forces us to move forward a step further.”

The French Foreign Minister also declared that the Macron government is “determined” to recognize Palestinian statehood, echoing recent comments by President Emmanuel Macron signalling France could unilaterally back statehood.

“Our goal since October 7 has been to disarm Hamas and free the hostages, but what we also want is the security of Israel. We cannot leave the children of Gaza a legacy of violence and hatred ,” said Barrot.

“That is why we are determined to recognize the State of Palestine.”

France is already planning two separate summits in June to promote recognition of Palestinian statehood, including one jointly sponsored by the Saudi government at the United Nations.

On Monday, France joined Britain and Canada in reprimanding Israel over its expanded ground campaign.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions,” the three leaders said.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”