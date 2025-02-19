Gaza terrorist who held Israelis captive to be released in hostage deal – report

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive in the PA town of Beitunia, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

Details regarding the identities of the terrorists slated for release under the hostage deal reportedly concealed from ministers.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Cabinet ministers were not informed of certain details of the Palestinian prisoner release to be effected this week in exchange for four bodies and six live hostages, i24 News reported Tuesday.

The agreement with Hamas that the Cabinet approved stated that no one would be freed who were involved in the terrorists’ slaughter of 1,200 and abduction of 251 people during their invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023.

Those who fought against the IDF over the 15 months of war in Gaza were also ruled out.

However, reporter Avishai Grinzaig said that among the 1,000 security prisoners who will be freed, which includes all females and those up to age 19 arrested by IDF forces in Gaza since October 7, is also a woman known to have held hostages captive.

Others include those who have launched rockets in previous rounds of fighting with Israel, were involved in digging terror tunnels, and Hamas members and officials whom Israel has not proven to have taken part in the current war.

Out of the 1,000 detainees, Hamas selected 500 names and Israel selected the other 500 to be released.

Grinzaig said that a minister had claimed to him that “These details were not clearly presented in the Cabinet meeting,” and that they didn’t know about it.

According to Israel National News, Hamas was not given a completely free choice about who could be released.

Israeli officials gave the terrorist organization a list of names that had already been previously approved by the government, the media outlet said.

The January agreement had reportedly stated that a list of 400 Palestinians arrested since October 7 would be forwarded every Sunday to Hamas during the first phase.

This included 250-300 terrorists who are serving life sentences for the murder of many Israelis, and hundreds more who were sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for their roles in committing terror attacks.

Hamas has announced that three of the four murdered hostages to be released Thursday are Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, who were four and nine months old when the terrorists dragged them into Gaza from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The father of the family, Yarden, was released from Hamas captivity on February 1.

Hamas did not publicly name the fourth body.

Israeli officials have said that positive identification will made by forensic specialists on all the bodies before the affected families are officially informed, and only then will the information be made public.