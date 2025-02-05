Gaza’s Jewish population was ‘resettled’ twice

An Israeli holds his daughter in Gush Katif during its evacuation. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

President Trump’s proposal that the Arab Muslim colonist population occupying parts of Gaza be resettled touched off outrage, complaints about ‘ethnic cleansing’ and ‘genocide’.

Those same complaints were entirely absent when Gaza’s Jewish population was forcibly resettled not once but twice, first during the War of Independence when Egypt invaded and seized control of Gaza (setting the stage for contemporary events as the Egyptian government partnered with the Muslim Brotherhood, which later became Hamas, to stage attacks from Gaza into Israel.)

And then by the Israeli government during its withdrawal from Gaza which turned over the territory to the Arab Muslim population in the hopes of peace.

Instead, the Arab Muslims selected Hamas and spent the succeeding years waging an endless war.

Politicians and the media approved of the ethnic cleansing of Jewish communities from Gaza.

Here’s how the AP cheerfully covered a synagogue burning by Hamas supporters.

“Fireworks lit up the sky, Palestinian gunmen fired in the air in celebration and crowds set fire to the synagogue in the abandoned Morag settlement, closest to Palestinian towns. In another synagogue, gunmen climbed on the roof and waved flags of militant groups, including Hamas, shouting “Allah is great.”

“It is only the first step to more liberation … tomorrow we liberate all of Palestine,” Gaza resident Mohammed Khamish Habboush shouted into a mosque loudspeaker.

Early Monday, Palestinians started carrying off what was left in the debris in the settlements, including chairs, tables and shopping carts. In the former settlement of Netzarim, women ululated in celebration. Young men tore down electricity poles, grabbing the wires, and several people carried off window frames.”

The London Times lyrically described the scene as “Thousands of Palestinians swarmed into the forsaken settlements and youths set fire to synagogues and other symbols of the hated occupation.”

The same media that thought the forcible ‘resettlement’ of Jews from Gaza was fine can shut up about proposals to resettle Arab Muslims.

The media and politicians don’t oppose resettlement and ethnic cleansing. They proved that already. They simply oppose applying it to Hamas supporters occupying Gaza.

Politicians and the media don’t oppose forcible resettlement. They just support Islamic terrorism.