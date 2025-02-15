Hamas agrees to relinquish control of Gaza in second phase of hostage deal – report

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, hands over four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Palestine Square, Gaza City. (Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Hamas said it would be prepared to discuss the implementation of Phase Two of the hostage and ceasefire agreement on Monday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas has reportedly agreed to step down from governing Gaza during the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement.

On Thursday, senior official Osama Hamdan told Qatar-based Al Araby TV that Hamas would be prepared to discuss the implementation of Phase Two of the agreement on Monday.

Hamdan said the terror group would abide by the agreement; “If Israel meets its commitments, we will proceed with releasing the hostages as agreed on Saturday or in the coming days.”

As part of Phase Two, Hamas agreed it would step away from governing Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement seemed to have been at an impasse last Monday when Hamas said it would not return hostages as agreed on Saturday, citing allegations that Israel had violated the agreement.

Hamas claimed that Israel was blocking aid and preventing civilians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza.

“Over the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has been observing the enemy’s violations and their failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” Hamas stated.

“The return of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip is being delayed, while they are being targeted with shelling and gunfire in various parts of Gaza. Additionally, relief supplies of all kinds are being blocked from entering as agreed, even though the resistance has fulfilled all its commitments.”

Last Sunday, footage published on social media showed Gazans approaching the border with Israel, violating the ceasefire agreement that requires a 700-meter buffer zone.

The video shows Gazan civilians near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, prompting the IDF to fire shots into the crowd.

Gazan media reported that three people were killed in the shooting.

The IDF stated that it fired warning shots in multiple areas of Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the incident on Sunday night, saying, “Israel’s security stance on Gaza remains firm: Anyone entering the buffer zone does so at their own risk.”

“There will be no tolerance for those who pose a threat to IDF forces, the border region, or nearby communities. We will not allow a repeat of the events of October 7.

“IDF troops acted appropriately today in identifying and neutralizing the threat, and this approach will continue. The IDF is fully prepared for any scenario and will respond decisively to any danger,” Katz stated.

The IDF has cautioned Palestinians against approaching the Israeli border and the buffer zone within Gaza, where its troops are stationed.