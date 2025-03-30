Hamas disarmament, exile and resettlement of Gazans – Netanyahu lays out terms for Gaza talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a conference organized by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on March 27, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s military pressure on Hamas is working, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adds that Gaza group is starting to soften its position as negotiations continue under fire.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out Sunday in defense of the renewed offensive against the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, amid growing criticism from the Israeli Left and some relatives of the remaining 59 hostages held in Gaza.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly government meeting, Netanyahu responded to fiery protests over the weekend by critics of the government, who demanded Israel reach an immediate truce with the Hamas terror organization and enter into talks to end the war permanently in exchange for the release of the remaining captives held in Gaza.

Of the 59 hostages still unaccounted for, 35 are believed by Israeli intelligence to be dead, with only 24 likely still alive.

Netanyahu pushed back on claims made by some protesters at the weekly demonstration in Tel Aviv Saturday, in which opponents of the Israeli government blamed Jerusalem for the failure to resume the hostage releases, and accused the Coalition of being responsible for the deaths of slain captives.

The premier argued that the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, combining an aggressive air campaign featuring targeted killings of Hamas leaders with ground operations in strategic areas of the Strip, has forced the Islamist terror group to soften its position in talks.

“Regarding Hamas in Gaza – the military pressure is working,” said Netanyahu.

“It is working because it is simultaneous: On the one hand, it is pounding Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and on the other it is creating the conditions for releasing our hostages.”

“Last night, the Security Cabinet convened and decided to increase the pressure, which was already increased, in order to further pound Hamas and create the optimal conditions for releasing our hostages.”

Netanyahu also denied claims, pushed by both Hamas and the government’s domestic critics, that Israel refuses to engage in talks to permanently end the war.

“I would now like to comment on three false claims that are constantly being directed at us in a one continuous lie… that we are not holding negotiations. This is incorrect. We are holding them under fire; therefore, they are also effective. Suddenly we see that there are cracks.”

The Israeli premier also laid out the terms Israel is willing to accept for a negotiated end to the conflict, centered around three key points: the disarming of Hamas, the exile of its leadership, and the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan.

“The second claim – that we are unwilling to discuss the final stage. This is also incorrect. We are willing. Hamas will lay down its weapons. Its leaders will be allowed to leave. We will see to the general security in the Gaza Strip and will allow the realization of the Trump plan for voluntary migration. This is the plan.”

Turning to the IDF’s recent strikes on a Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Netanyahu warned that Israel will not tolerate continued attacks by Hezbollah or other violations of the November ceasefire.

“In Lebanon there is very aggressive enforcement, without compromise. This is the directive that I, the Defense Minister and the Security Cabinet, have given to the IDF, which the IDF is implementing in the optimal manner. We will not allow a trickle, discounts or considerations.”

The Lebanese state is responsible for what emanates from its territory and it needs to see to it that nothing does, that attacks against the State of Israel do not emanate from its territory.”