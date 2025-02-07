Hamas holds up list of names of hostages for release, claims Israel not complying with agreement

33 Israeli hostages to be released in the first stage of deal with Hamas. (Walla!)

Data from COGAT shows that 12,000 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza in direct contradiction to Hamas’s claims.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas is deliberately delaying the release of the names of hostages to be freed on Saturday, a move that it claims is in retaliation for Israel allegedly failing to deliver sufficient aid.

Sources told the Saudi state-owned news outlet Al Arabiya that Hamas did not deliver the names of hostages as expected on Friday because Israel allegedly did not allow mobile homes and tents into Gaza.

They also claimed that Israel should provide vehicles to remove rubble as well as additional fuel.

Hamas urged mediators in Egypt and Qatar to put pressure on Israel to deliver more aid.

On Telegram, the terror group claimed that Israel was preventing patients from leaving Gaza for medical treatment.

They also claimed that only 76 aid trucks entered Gaza, and none had winter coats or blankets.

The Rafah municipality said it needed 40,000 tents and claimed that 40% of patients with kidney problems died due to a lack of care.

“Only about 10% of the humanitarian aid stipulated in the agreement has entered the Strip,” Hamas added.

Data from COGAT shows that 12,000 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza in direct contradiction to Hamas’s claims.

Video footage, witness testimony, and other evidence have proven that Hamas routinely steals humanitarian aid and sells it to Gazan civilians at inflated prices.

“There were reports about a month ago that Hamas has earned as much as $500,000 by selling the humanitarian aid it looted from international organizations. With this money, it pays salaries to its remaining members and manages to mobilize new ones,” Professor Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies and a senior fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security, told TPS-IL.

According to Michael, Hamas continues to take control of at least 50 percent of all humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

“Many trucks are being looted by Hamas even before they get into the hands of humanitarian organizations. The army recorded a conversation between two Hamas operatives in which they complained that their warehouses were so full they had nowhere to store the aid—this is the extent of the problem,” he said.