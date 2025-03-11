Hamas may free Edan Alexander as ‘goodwill gesture’ to Trump

Alexander’s father, Adi, said that he supported the direct negotiations between the Trump administration and Hamas.

Hamas is considering releasing IDF solider Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, as a gesture of goodwill towards President Donald Trump.

The terror group would also free Alexander, who was kidnapped from an army base adjacent to the Gaza Strip on October 7th, without a public ceremony.

“We are open to releasing American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander as part of the talks to end the war in Gaza,” a Hamas source told Al-Aqsa TV, a channel controlled by the terror group, on Sunday.

In a separate statement, a member of Hamas’ politburo confirmed that there are ongoing negotiations that may see Alexander freed in the near future.

“Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people,” Hamas political official Taher Al-Nono told Reuters.

“We informed the American delegation that we don’t oppose the release of the prisoner within the framework of these talks,” he added.

According to various reports, Hamas may free Alexander as a signal to Washington that it is being cooperative and is willing to continue the ceasefire with Israel.

Speaking to ABC News, Alexander’s father, Adi, said that he supported the direct negotiations between the Trump administration and Hamas.

“I think it was a very brave move and a correct move,” he told the outlet.

He stressed that Israel “must return to the bargaining table, keep talking, and get everybody home.”

The father said he is “really hopeful” after hearing information from recently released hostages that confirmed he was still alive and in relatively good health.

Other hostages said they witnessed Edan attempting to help abducted Thai workers, explaining to their Hamas captors that the agricultural laborers, who were kidnapped from kibbutzes near Gaza, were not Israeli nationals.

Alexander, 21, was born in Tel Aviv but immigrated to New Jersey as a child. He is the last American hostage believed to be alive.

The bodies of four American citizens are still being held by Hamas.

The families of Omer Neutra and Itai Chen, who were serving in the IDF at the time of their murders and abduction, along with Judy Weinstein-Haggai (who also held Canadian citizenship) and her husband, Gadi Haggai, are advocating for the return of their bodies.