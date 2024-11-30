WATCH: Hamas releases video of American Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

In the first video of its kind in months, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is seen stating that he has been held captive for 420 days, indicating that the recording of this horrific video is recent.

The family of Edan Alexander authorizes the release of the video published by Hamas terror organization this evening (Saturday).

"The shocking video of Edan, an American-Israeli citizen, is definite proof that despite all the rumors – there are living hostages and they are… pic.twitter.com/gJcSv8LAtE

— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) November 30, 2024