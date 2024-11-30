Search

WATCH: Hamas releases video of American Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

In the first video of its kind in months, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is seen stating that he has been held captive for 420 days, indicating that the recording of this horrific video is recent.

