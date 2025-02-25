Mother of American-Israeli captive says ‘Trump understands how to get the hostage deal done’

Edan Alexander is expected to be released in ‘phase two’ of the hostage agreement, though his mother Yael emphasized that she doesn’t view the releases in terms of phases.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Yael Alexander, mother of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, credits U.S. President Donald Trump for the release of hostages and states that he knows “exactly how to get this deal done.”

Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage, was raised in the United States and chose to join the IDF rather than attend college.

While serving in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, he was captured by Hamas shortly after a phone conversation with his mother, Yael, during the October 7th attack.

Edan Alexander is expected to be released in “phase two” of the hostage agreement, though his mother emphasized that she doesn’t view the releases as simply “phase one” and “phase two.”

Yael Alexander explained, “Now, we don’t see it as a phase. We view it as the way to bring our son home. What it’s called doesn’t matter. What matters is that there’s an agreement to bring the remaining hostages home as soon as possible.”

She added, “Time is not on the side of the hostages. That’s why we are so grateful for President Trump’s leadership.”

Yael said that from the start, Trump knew “exactly how to get this deal done.”

She praised Trump’s leadership, saying it “has truly changed the situation.”

“We are closer to bringing them home than we’ve been at any point in the last 508 days,” Yael said. “508 days of darkness and uncertainty is too long. It’s time to end it.”

In November, Hamas released a video featuring Alexander. His father, Adi, described the video as “very emotional” and “disturbing,” though it did provide confirmation that his son was still alive.

The recent hostage release deal began on January 19th, just a day before Trump’s inauguration.

During the event, Trump took credit for the agreement reached between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

The president also hailed the deal as signaling a major shift in the Middle East.

“This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East — an agreement that could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November,” Trump stated.