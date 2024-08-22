Hamas’ Rafah forces have been ‘defeated,’ says Israeli defense minister as IDF purges tunnel networks

Israel now ‘looking toward the north,’ says Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, claiming that Hamas forces in stronghold of Rafah have been defeated.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip have defeated the Hamas garrison in the former terror stronghold of Rafah, and is now demolishing the city’s massive tunnel network, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday.

Gallant paid a visit to the Philadelphi Route Wednesday, touring the strategic corridor which separates Rafah and the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

During his visit, Gallant entered the Gaza Strip together with troops from the IDF’s Division 162, which are deployed to the Rafah area and the Philadelphi route.

The minister held an operational situation assessment during his visit together with senior IDF officials.

Gallant was briefed on the operational activity that led to the defeat of Hamas’ Rafah division and the destruction of over 150 tunnels in the area. Gallant instructed the forces to concentrate efforts in the coming period on completing the destruction of remaining tunnels.

Lauding the 162nd Division for its operations in Rafah, Gallant declared Hamas’ Rafah brigade “defeated,” and said Israel was now shifting its focus to Hezbollah terrorists attacking northern Israeli towns, alluding to a possible escalation on the Lebanese border.

“I came here first and foremost to express my appreciation. The Rafah brigade was defeated by the IDF’s Division 162,” Gallant said, adding that Israeli forces in Rafah are now focusing on demolishing the city’s massive tunnel network.

“Out of the 150 tunnels that were destroyed, around 100 tunnels are in fact trenches dug using engineering tools above ground, and then covered with a meter or two of dirt.”

“I gave an immediate directive to the IDF to destroy remaining tunnels. It is critical to remember the goals of the war and to achieve them – regarding Hamas, regarding the hostages, and we also understand why we are looking toward the north.”