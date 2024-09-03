Hamas recruited and deployed 3,000 new terrorists in northern Gaza

This image from video posted by Hamas on Dec. 20, 2023, purports to show Hamas terrorists using domestic copies of the Iranian sniper rifle AM-50 Sayyad. (Hamas via AP)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Despite the IDF’s progress in dismantling terror infrastructure in Gaza, according to a Channel N12 report, Hamas has recruited and deployed 3,000 new terrorists in Northern Gaza.

Although the IDF had neutralized much of Hamas’s capabilities in the north months ago, the focus on the south has given Hamas room to rebuild their forces there.

Channel N12 also confirms that these aren’t Hamas terrorists who fled to the South and are simply returning to their homes, but many are new recruits.

The recruits are being given weapons and ammunition and are being paid for their participation in terrorist activities.

Israel’s security establishment is reportedly concerned about this development, since it shows Hamas’s ability to recover despite massive efforts to destroy their infrastructure.

The IDF eliminated Monday the Hamas commander who murdered Gil Ta’asa right in front of his sons’ eyes on October 7 and then coolly drank soda from the family refrigerator.

Ahmed Wadiyya was one of eight terrorists killed in an airstrike on a compound near the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, in a joint operation with the Shabak.

The IDF told Taasa’s relatives of his death, thereby closing a painful circle for the hero fire fighter’s family.

Wadiyya had headed a company of the elite Nukhba force on the day Israelis call “the Black Sabbath.” Paragliding over the Gazan border, he entered Netiv Ha’asara together with his men, and started hunting for Jews to kill.

A handbook recovered by the IDF from Gaza City’s Zeitoun District in November demonstrate that Hamas developed an extensive combat strategy for tunnel warfare over years, The New York Times reports.

The handbook describes the procedure for moving within the tunnels and how to fire in the confined space for maximum lethality.

The manual gave instructions on how commanders could time to the second how long terrorists would take to travel between certain points in the tunnels.

Although Israel was aware of the tunnel network in Gaza, the complexity and extent of the tunnel network exceeded what Israel’s military had anticipated.