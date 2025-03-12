Hamas sends 4-year-old boy to IDF base for terrorist activity

Four-year-old Gazan boy sent by Hamas terrorists to test IDF presence at buffer zone post. (IDF)

‘Cynical use of children’ – Young boy sent by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip towards an IDF position in an apparent test of soldiers’ readiness.

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers stationed in the Gaza Strip encountered a four-year-old Gazan child acting on orders of Hamas terrorists, an IDF spokesperson said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at an Israeli army position in a Gaza security zone Tuesday night, when a young boy was spotted approaching a group of IDF soldiers.

The soldiers asked the boy why he had walked towards their position, to which he responded that he had been sent there by Hamas terrorists.

“Yesterday, IDF soldiers identified a 4-year-old child moving towards a post in the security zone,” the army said.

“The boy was returned to Gaza by IDF forces and in coordination with international organizations. In a conversation with the soldiers, the child said that he was sent to the post by the Hamas terrorist organization.”

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) oversaw the child’s return to the interior of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF condemned Hamas for its cynical ‘exploitation’ of Gaza civilians.

“Hamas does not hesitate to use any means to cynically use and exploit civilians and children to advance its terrorism.”

“This is a severe violation of all moral and international norms, and the international community must wake up and act decisively against the use of children as tools of warfare.”

Hamas has been observed in the past using children in various support roles for terrorist activities, including service as couriers to transport bombs, espionage activity, and to test IDF responses at border crossings and other positions.