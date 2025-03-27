Hamas spokesman killed in IDF airstrike

Arabic media outlet claims that Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou was eliminated while hiding in a tent in a strike on the northern Gaza Strip overnight – marking the third assassination this week.

By World Israel News Staff

A spokesman for the Hamas terror organization was killed in an Israeli airstrike overnight, according to an Arabic-language media report Thursday morning.

In a statement released via the Al-Aqsa and Shehab outlets – both of which are mouthpieces of the Gaza terror group – Hamas announced that Abdel Latif al-Qanou had been killed in an IDF airstrike on his tent in the northern Gaza Strip city of Jabaliya.

The 43-year-old Hamas activist joined the terror group in 2000, at the beginning of the Second Intifada, and become a spokesman for Hamas in 2016.

In addition, several other people were reportedly injured in the strike, the Shehab and Al-Aqsa reports claimed.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA outlet claimed Thursday morning that seven people were killed in separate IDF strikes west of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF has yet to comment on the reports regarding Al-Qanou’s apparent assassination. The London-based, Qatari-owned media outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed, known in English as The New Arab, cited sources in the Gaza Strip who confirmed Al-Qanou was killed in an airstrike overnight.

If his assassination is confirmed, it would mark the third prominent killing by the IDF of a prominent Hamas figure this week.

On Sunday, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet internal security agency carried out a strike in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, killing Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas’ politburo and the director of the terror group’s finances.

Later that day, the IDF killed another member of the Hamas politburo, Salah al-Bardawil, and his wife, in a strike in Khan Yunis.