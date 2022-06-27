Health of Israeli captive in Gaza deteriorating, Hamas claims

“Hamas is responsible for the state of the captured civilians,” Israeli Prime Minister Bennett stated.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terrorist organization announced Monday that the medical condition of one of the Israeli captives has deteriorated.

The terror group has been holding Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive since 2014 and 2015 respectively and has refused to allow the Red Cross to visit them.

It did not indicate which of the two it was referring to in the announcement.

It has also refused to return the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated:

“Hamas has proven yet again that it is a cynical and criminal terrorist organization, which holds mentally ill civilians in violation of all international conventions and laws, as well as the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers.

“Hamas is responsible for the state of the captured civilians.

“The State of Israel will continue its efforts, mediated by Egypt, to bring home the captives and the missing, with responsibility and determination.”

According to an Israeli security source, the announcement could be an act of psychological warfare.