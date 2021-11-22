‘Heartbroken’ and ‘appalled’: World responds to fatal terror attack in Jerusalem

Thousands attend funeral as Eli Kay is laid to rest in Jerusalem.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

Diplomats and officials from around the world strongly condemned Sunday’s terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, in which Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu-Shkadem fired at Israelis on their way to the Kotel, killing Eli Kay and wounding four others. The 26-year-old Kay moved to Israel from South Africa in 2016.

Thousands came to Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot cemetery as Kay was laid to rest on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Chief Rabbi of South Africa Rabbi Warren Goldstein commemorated Kay, saying, “The tears and prayers of South African Jewry are with Avi and Devorah Kay and their family at this time of grief on the murder of their son Eli in a terror attack in Jerusalem this morning.”

The U.S. State Department “strongly condemned the terrorist attack by a Hamas gunman in Jerusalem’s Old City, which killed one person and injured others. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families.”

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, stated she was “heartbroken by the news of the attack in Jerusalem, where I just returned from a meaningful visit. My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed.”

James Cleverly, the UK’s Minister for the Middle East & North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, stated he was “appalled by today’s attack in Jerusalem. I send my condolences to the victims and families caught up in the violence. The UK stands with Israel against terrorism.”

Dimiter Tzantchev, the European Union’s Ambassador-designate to Israel, stated that he “unequivocally condemn this senseless attack against civilians. Violence is never the answer.”

The Austrian Foreign Ministry stated it was “appalled by the cowardly terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Our heartfelt sympathies go to the victims and all those affected. We stand in solidarity with Israel in the face of this reprehensible attack.”

Susanne Wasum-Rainer, Germany’s Ambassador to Israel, “condemned in the strongest terms today’s attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We wish those injured a speedy and full recovery.”

Poland embassy in Israel stated that it “condemns the attack in Jerusalem. We share the grief of the family of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Violence is not a solution.”

Ann Linde, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, “strongly condemned Hamas terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Our deepest sympathy with victims and families.”

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek “strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Jerusalem. We stand with Israel in the fight against terrorism.”

The Albanian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Our hearts and prayers go to the injured and the family of the victim. We condemn such attacks unreservedly. Nothing justifies indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”

Italy’s Embassy in Israel stated it “firmly condemns today’s vicious attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. We extend our condolences to the family of the victim and we wish those injured a prompt and full recovery.”

The Palestinian Authority failed to relate to or condemn the deadly attack.

World Israel News staff contributed to this report.