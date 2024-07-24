Here are the Israelis competing in the 2024 Olympics

So which Israeli athletes should you watch out for this summer?

By David Wiseman, The Algemeiner

Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of another Summer Olympics.

Last time around, Israel had its best ever Olympics — winning two gold and two bronze medals, as well a couple of fourth place finishes. It was the country’s largest delegation ever, featuring 90 athletes.

This year, Israel is sending 88 athletes in 16 sports to Paris — and they’re an incredible squad.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist in the floor exercise, Artem Dolgopyat, is back and will be hard to beat.

Also competing in artistic gymnastics is Lihie Raz, who will perform in the individual all-around.

Daria Atamanov is competing in the individual all-around of rhythmic gymnastics, and Israel’s incredibly skilled quintet is also competing in the team event.

Following in the footsteps of the Israeli baseball team that played at the Tokyo Olympics, Israel has qualified in a ball sport for the second consecutive Olympic games — this time, it’s soccer.

Given how much Israelis like the sport, expect this to be closely followed, especially since Israel hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since 1970.

Israel’s soccer team is in a group with Mali, Paraguay, and Japan. If they can advance to the knockout rounds, anything is possible.

The Israeli swimming team features 20 athletes, which is just remarkable.

The stand-out performers are Anastasia Gorbenko, who is competing in six individual events and two relays, and Matan Roditi, who is competing in the 10KM open water event after finishing in fourth place in Tokyo.

Israel’s swimming depth is showcased by the fact that it’s able to field teams in four of the relays. Additionally, Shelly Bobritsky and Ariel Nassee will compete in the duet of artistic swimming, and could make the finals for the first time.

The next largest team is the judo team, featuring five men and seven women. The headliners are world champion Inbar Lanir and European champion Raz Hershko.

Israel didn’t win an individual medal in Tokyo, but it won bronze in the team event, which it will be competing in once again.

Staying with the martial arts, reigning bronze medalist Avishag Semberg is back again. In other categories, shooter Sergey Richter and badminton player Misha Zilberman are both back for their fourth Olympics.

In terms of new things, Israel is sending a female archer for the first time, Mikaella Moshe, who will be there with male archer Roy Dror.

Israel has a track cyclist for the first time since the 1950s with Mikhail Yakovlev, and Yuval Freilich is the first Israeli fencer since 2008.

Additionally, Israel could win an athletics medal for the first time. It’s sending five marathon runners, as well as U23 European champion 200m runner Blessing Afrifah.

The sailing team consists of eight sailors, with windsurfer Sharon Kantor as the reigning World Champion.

Gal Zukerman is competing in the kiteboard, and will join both of her parents in becoming an Olympian. The sailing won’t be happening in Paris, but rather in Marseilles.

Another event happening outside of Paris is surfing, which will take place in Tahiti. Surfer Anat Lelior is back for her second Olympics, as is Shachar Sagiv in the triathlon.

The showjumping team has also made it two Olympics in a row by qualifying for Paris.

It’s a wonderful team, and we can’t wait to see them compete in these upcoming Olympics.