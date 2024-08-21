Hezbollah launches 50 rockets on Golan Heights, 1 civilian wounded

A “great miracle” that only one person was wounded in massive barrage, says director of local emergency response team.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man was moderately wounded by Hezbollah rocket fire, after the terror group launched at least 50 projectiles at northern Israel.

The civilian was hurt by a rocket which directly struck his home in Katzrin, the largest city in the Golan Heights.

The man, in his 30s, was transported to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat in moderate condition. The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency paramedic service said he had sustained wounds from shrapnel.

MDA local director Oren Avitan told Hebrew-language media that it was a “great miracle” that only one person was wounded.

“This could have ended very differently,” he added.

Hezbollah rockets struck a number of homes, as the Iron Dome failed to intercept all of the projectiles launched by the terror group.

Footage circulating on social media showed severe damage to several homes in Katzrin, with several on fire.

Houses with collapsed roofs and large holes in exterior walls could be seen in clips shared by local residents.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the barrage, claiming it had targeted a nearby IDF base.

Speaking to Ynet, Katzrin resident Daniel described a harrowing escape from his house, after a rocket struck a nearby building and his home was filled with smoke.

Due to flames in the front yard, he and his family were forced to crawl out of a bathroom window to reach safety.

“We had no way out. The living room was filled with smoke,” he said.

“I grabbed my children and my wife. We stood on top of the toilet and I kicked the window in so we could get out. Then we ran to the neighborhood bomb shelter.”

Unlike many of the communities targeted by Hezbollah over the past 10 months, Katzrin is more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the border with Lebanon and its residents have not been evacuated.