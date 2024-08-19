Bedouin soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

45-year-old IDF Bedouin tracker killed in Hezbollah drone strike on town in the Western Galilee.

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF soldier seriously injured in a drone attack on northern Israel Monday succumbed to his injuries, an Israeli military spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

Six people were injured, one of them critically, when five suicide drones operated by Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, crossed into Israeli airspace Monday morning, with one of the unmanned aircraft slamming into to Moshav Ya’ara in the Western Galilee.

One building was struck in the drone attack, and a fire sparked by the exploding unmanned aircraft. In addition, ten rockets were fired by Hezbollah terrorists at northern Israel.

Later on Monday, the IDF announced that the soldier who had been critically injured in the attack had died.

He was identified as 45-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, resident of Ibtin, a Bedouin town southeast of Haifa in northern Israel.

Amaria had served in as a tracker in the IDF’s 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade.

Of the five other injured IDF soldiers, one is listed in serious condition, with three others in light condition.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense network intercepted three of the five incoming suicide drones, the IDF said Monday afternoon, though two others managed to reach their targets.

“Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded a short while ago in the western Galilee, multiple suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted some of the targets, and others fell in the area of Ya’ara,” the IDF said.

In addition to the strike on Ya’ara, a hit was reported outside of Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv.

Earlier on Monday, IDF forces struck Hezbollah positions in Aita al-Sha’ab, Beit Leaf and Khula in southern Lebanon.

At least one Hezbollah terrorist was killed in the strikes.