Hezbollah shifts focus to fighting US influence in Lebanon

Hezbollah al-Mahdi scouts march over a representation of a U.S. flag as they take part in an event for Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. (AP/Hussein Malla)

By JNS, World Israel News Staff

In recent months, Hezbollah has been conducting a campaign against the United States and its role in Lebanon, blaming America for the country’s economic and political problems.

According to a Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report, Hezbollah also accused the United States of interfering in the country’s judicial system, particularly in the investigation into the August 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut. The group claims that the United States is working to blame Hezbollah for being responsible for the blast, even internally.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other officials have spread a discourse of incitement against the United States, recently escalating from accusations to actual threats.

According to Nasrallah, “the Americans are starving [the Lebanese people] so that they give up their honor, sovereignty and national rights.”

Other high-ranking Hezbollah officials have blamed the U.S. for deploying agents in Lebanon within the Lebanese armed forces and using them as a “Trojan horse” in order to drag the country into civil war.

“Everyone in Lebanon must know that there is a force and a party in Lebanon that is acting in the service of the Americans and of Arab elements, and wishes to drag the country into civil war. Everybody must take a position on this,” stated Hashim Safi Al-Din, head of Hezbollah’s executive council.

Lebanese journalist Hussein Murtada, who supports Hezbollah, tweeted an edited photo of Lebanese Forces party head Samir Geagea, Judge Tarek Bitar and U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea to Lebanon with the caption: “The American ambassador of destruction interfered in the events.”

Shi’ite mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, who is close to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, said: “What we need to do is [launch] a national uprising against the U.S. and accept the [aid] offered by Iran, China or Russia. Whoever prefers darkness, poverty and drowning to [accepting] the Iranian, Chinese or Russian offer is betraying the rights of this deprived [Lebanese] people.”