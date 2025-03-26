Hezbollah turns to cyber warfare after devastating losses to Israel

The terrorist group’s “Cedar” cyber unit has launched at least 250 assaults on Israeli-linked websites.

By Jewish Breaking News

After suffering devastating losses from Israel’s now famous pager explosion attack, Hezbollah is turning to cyber warfare.

An investigation report by Kayhan-London, a Persian-language Iranian online media outlet, reveals that Hezbollah has transformed its Dahieh headquarters in southern Beirut into a digital command center housing over 300 hackers.

With Iranian sponsors ramping up Hezbollah’s cyber unit “Cedar” by 600% after the Mossad blew up thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies, leaving thousands of terrorists injured in September.

Cedar has launched at least 250 cyber assaults on Israeli-linked websites.

Just weeks after Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 massacre, Cedar operatives reportedly hacked into the medical registry at the Ziv Medical Center in Safed in the Galilee, stealing sensitive patient data in what Israeli officials describe as part of Iran’s broader strategy targeting civilian infrastructure.

Just weeks later, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate warned of Iranian-backed phishing campaigns hitting IT personnel with malware disguised as communications from American cybersecurity firms.

Cedar’s cyber attacks have also targeted communication networks across America, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and even Palestinian Authority institutions.

But perhaps most alarming are unverified claims that the unit penetrated Israel’s national security ministry along with 11 departments, including police and prison networks.

Meanwhile, other hacker groups like “Homeland Justice” have also been found working in tandem with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the US, their operations have already triggered federal sanctions against Iranian-backed “activists” and financial proxies for attempting to hack sensitive government facilities.

In November 2023, IRGC-affiliated cyber actors using the persona “CyberAv3ngers” began actively targeting and compromising Israeli-made Unitronics Vision Series programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and human machine interfaces (HMIs).

When IT professionals attempted to interact with the interface, they were met with the message: “You have been hacked, down with Israel. Every equipment ‘made in Israel’ is CyberAv3ngers legal target.