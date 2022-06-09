Hezbollah using environmental NGO as front to spy on Israel

A Hezbollah operative takes pictures of Israel from a site disguised as belonging to an environmental NGO (IDF/Twitter)

Hezbollah intelligence-gathering and observation outposts on Lebanon-Israel border are being disguised as environmental NGO’s sites.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hezbollah terror group is constructing intelligence-gathering and observation outposts along the Lebanon – Israel border, disguising the assets by branding them as environmental conservation sites by the group Green Without Borders, the Israeli army revealed on Thursday.

“Unveiled: A new frontier reconnaissance site for Hezbollah terrorists to collect intelligence on the Lebanese border under the guise of the Green Without Borders association,” Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic language spokesman, announced on Twitter.

He posted images of Hezbollah operatives using the sites to take pictures of Israeli territory. However, this is not the first time that Israel has said that the terror group is using the environmental group as a front for terror.

#عاجل كشف النقاب: موقع استطلاع أمامي جديد لحزب الله الإرهابي لجمع الاستخبارات على الحدود اللبنانية تحت غطاء جمعية #أخضر_بلا_حدود – صور جديدة توثق نشطاء #حزب_الله في الموقع بما يشكل انتهاكًا لقرار مجلس الأمن 1701 pic.twitter.com/SQBrkmIU2n — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 8, 2022

Green Without Borders is a Lebanese NGO focused on nature conservation in southern Lebanon, and according to Israeli intelligence reports, its CEO is affiliated with Hezbollah.

The organization also reportedly receives funding from Hezbollah.

The NGO has held multiple events that feature commemorative tree-planting in memory of slain Hezbollah terrorists.

In June 2017 and October 2018, the IDF stated that Hezbollah operatives dressed as civilians were using Green Without Borders positions for military purposes, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

That resolution forbids armed groups other than the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese army from operating in that area.

“The resolution called for Hezbollah’s disarmament and withdrawal from Lebanon’s southern region,” read a statement released by the IDF after the 2017 incident.

“But southern Lebanon remains Hezbollah’s terror stronghold. The organization is deeply rooted within the population, and Hezbollah flags can be seen near the border marking its presence in the area.”