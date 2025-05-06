Houthis say they will continue attacks against Israel even after truce with US

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, announced that the terror group would continue its attacks against Israel in spite of an impending ceasefire with the United States, citing the continuing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

He warned Israelis to “stay in shelters because their government will not be able to protect them,” implying that any truce with the US won’t apply to Israel.

The head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said the terror group is evaluating the ceasefire agreement with the US, but intends to continue striking Israel.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump announced that he had made a deal with the Houthis that the US would cease its strikes against them in exchange for an agreement that they would no longer disrupt trade routes.

Although the US and Israel have been engaged in strikes against the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group, the Jerusalem Post reported that a source said Trump did not consult with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would cease strikes against the Houthis.

Trump said that the Houthis were tired of fighting but did not add any details.

“They said please don’t bomb us anymore, and we’re not going to attack your ships,” Trump said.

“We will honor that, and we will stop the bombings,” The president said, referring to US and Israeli strikes against the Houthis after the terror group had repeatedly disrupted shipping in the Red Sea and launched missiles against Israel.

“They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word…they say they will not be blowing up ships anymore,” Trump said.

In response to an attack on Ben Gurion airport that lightly wounded six, Israel has made decisive strikes against the Houthis, including the Hodeidah port on Monday and an airport in Sanaa, Yemen, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said, “I have said many times that whoever attacks the State of Israel will pay the price. Yesterday, I said that the Houthis’ attack would not be met with a ‘one-and-done’ response but several responses. We gave one response yesterday: A severe strike on the port of Hodeidah. Today, our planes attacked the airport in Sanaa, an airport that enables the terrorist army and allows for the entry by air to the terrorist state, which enables the firing of missiles at us.”