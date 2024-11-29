Hundreds of artists demand Tate Museum purge Jewish donors

Britain’s cultural anti-Israel purge has already claimed scalps elsewhere in London’s art scene.

By Jewish Breaking News

More than 600 artists are demanding London’s prestigious Tate Museum cut ties with Jewish donors and arts organizations in the latest of a wave of cultural pressure campaigns targeting Israel-linked philanthropy.

In an open letter to the institution ahead of next month’s Turner Prize ceremony, current nominee Jasleen Kaur joined past winners Charlotte Prodger and Lawrence Abu Hamdan in demanding that Tate sever connections with three major art organizations: the Zabludowicz Art Trust, Zabludowicz Art Projects, and Outset Contemporary Art Fund.

Their letter cites unsubstantiated claims from the International Court of Justice and United Nations about Israel’s “genocidal” response to Hamas’s October 7 massacre, while accusing the targeted organizations of “artwashing” – a term used to describe partnerships with museums and artists to obscure ethically dubious political connections.

“Tate’s partnerships with these organizations directly undermine its commitment to equality and social impact,” the letter states. “We believe Tate has a profound moral duty, if not a legal one, to divest from its affiliations with the Israeli state.”

The Zabludowicz family’s ties to Israel stem primarily from Poju Zabludowicz’s business dealings.

As CEO of real estate investment firm Tamares Group, he previously funded the British Israel Communication and Research Centre and technology companies with Israeli security contracts.

In 2023, the Zabludowiczes were forced to close their private London museum after facing years of similar anti-Israel pressure.

Britain’s cultural anti-Israel purge has already claimed scalps elsewhere in London’s art scene.

Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art caved to radical student activists last month, severing ties with prominent Jewish philanthropists Candida and Zak Gertler after a targeted campaign against their personal relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.