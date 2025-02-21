IAF strikes Hezbollah smuggling routes on Lebanon-Syria border

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday vowed to continue to act against Hezbollah ‘at full strength.’

The Israeli Air Force overnight Thursday attacked crossing points in the area of the Lebanon-Syria border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons into the Land of the Cedars.

The military noted that the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s attempt to rearm constitutes a blatant violation of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

“The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces,” the military said.

On Wednesday, an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Ayta al-Shaab in Southern Lebanon killed an armed Hezbollah terrorist, the Israel Defense Forces added.

The incident came a day after the deadline for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Jerusalem and Beirut that went into effect on Nov. 27.

On Monday, the IDF confirmed that troops would remain deployed at five strategic outposts in Southern Lebanon because the Lebanese Armed Forces have not fully deployed in the area in place of Hezbollah, as required by the terms of the truce.

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday vowed to continue to act against Hezbollah “at full strength.”

“We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7,” he declared, referring to the 2023 Hamas-led massacre in Israel’s south.