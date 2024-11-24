IDF apologizes after Lebanese army post hit amid fighting against Hezbollah

The LAF post in the Southern Lebanese village of Al-Amiriya on the Al-Qalila-Tyre road was severely damaged by the strike, the LAF claimed in a statement.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces issued an apology on Sunday after one Lebanese soldier was killed and 18 were wounded, some of them seriously, in an Israeli airstrike on a Lebanese Armed Forces position in Southern Lebanon.

“The incident took place in an area where fighting is ongoing against the Hezbollah terror organization,” the Israeli military confirmed in a statement in response to a query by local media.

“The IDF regrets the incident and clarifies that it is fighting in a targeted manner against the Hezbollah terror organization, and not against the Lebanese Army,” the statement continued, noting that the incident remains under investigation.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly daily in support of Hamas since Oct. 8, 2023, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones.

The cross-border attacks from Southern Lebanon have killed 76 people in the Jewish state, including 31 IDF soldiers and six foreign nationals, and have wounded 729 more, 66 of them seriously.