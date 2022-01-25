IDF busts weapons smugglers from Jordan

Israeli security forces seized 53 guns worth at least NIS 3 million.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

IDF forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large number of weapons from Jordan into Israel on Tuesday, catching several smugglers.

The IDF stated that its forces identified three suspicious vehicles that were stopped on Route 90, running through the Jordan Valley.

The smugglers were caught with a haul of 53 weapons, including 39 handguns, 10 Kalashnikov assault rifles, and four M-16 assault rifles.

The four suspects and findings were transferred to the Israel Police for further investigation.

No information was provided on the identity of the suspects.

The weapons are estimated at a value of some NIS 3 million.

Similar incidents have occurred in the area in recent months, during which IDF troops and police arrested suspects in smuggling attempts and seized weapons of various types and calibers.

The IDF has said that it has recently detected an increase in the number of smuggling attempts in this area.

Israel’s border with Jordan, its longest, is usually peaceful. Fenced in most areas, it serves as a smuggling route for drugs and weapons from Jordan into Israel.