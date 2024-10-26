IDF discovers Hezbollah tunnel and plans to launch an Oct 7th-style attack into Israel

At the beginning of Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon, the IDF discovered a detailed Hezbollah plan for an October 7th style invasion of Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a private residence close to the Israeli border, IDF soldiers in Lebanon discovered a shaft leading to a 1.5-kilometer tunnel that was designed to launch an October 7th-style invasion into Israel.

The tunnel, with the capacity to hold hundreds of terrorists, was uncovered last week by the IDF’s Yahalom Unit along with plans to carry out an invasion.

Before blowing up the tunnel, Brig.-Gen. Guy Levy, who heads the IDF’s 98th Division, led journalists into the belly of the extensive tunnel.

“We are at a central intersection of this tunnel,” which is also a “very significant underground combat compound,” Levy said as he stood at the shaft.

“The enemy built this over many years to prepare to attack Israel,” he said. “It can hold hundreds of terrorists for an extended stay of weeks” and extends “hundreds of meters.”

On October 1st, when the IDF began its operation in southern Lebanon, it declassified a document it discovered in enemy territory describing a Hezbollah operation to attack Israel called “Conquer the Galilee.”

The IDF has invited journalists into the tunnel to document and publicize information about a long-planned attack that the military operation in Lebanon was designed to prevent.

The IDF fought a 48-hour battle to capture the village with the home that housed the shaft of the large tunnel.

Inside the tunnel was a storage room with rifles, RPK machine guns, Kornet anti-tank missiles, and boxes of ammunition, and many of the items were supplied by Iran.

In addition, there was food, medical supplies, bathrooms, and cots for terrorists to stay and prepare for the invasion.

“I feel like I have entered the belly of the enemy, taken when they built over years,” said Lt.-Col. Yoni HaCohen.Finding this tunnel and destroying it, he said, “is a great success.”