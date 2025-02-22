IDF: Hamas murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their bare hands

Hamas then mutilated their bodies to support the claim that they were killed in an air strike and conceal the despicable crime.

By Kostis Konstantinou, TPS

Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the two toddlers abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7 were not killed by an Israeli air strike.

They were murdered in a brutal manner, according to a televised statement delivered by IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari today.

Citing forensic evidence from the children’s remains combined with intelligence reports, Hagari said that the captors of Ariel and Kfir (aged 4 years and 10 months respectively at the time of their abduction) “brutally murdered them with their bare hands”.

He added that they then mutilated their bodies to support the claim that they were killed in an air strike and conceal the despicable crime, treating two helpless infants “the way ISIS” has done in the past.

Hagari added that the IDF has shared this intelligence with international partners.

The IDF Spokesperson also disclosed that he spoke with the children’s father, the only surviving member of the Bibas family.

“Yarden wants the whole world to know the brutal manner in which his children were murdered,” he explained.