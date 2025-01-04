IDF investigation reveals Hamas was fully in charge of Gaza hospital

Israel’s Unit 504 investigators discovered that the hospital director was involved in planning and coordinating terror activity.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An IDF interrogation of Hamas terrorists revealed that the terror group was in complete control of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, Gaza, N12 reports.

Israel’s Unit 504 investigators discovered that the hospital director was involved in planning and coordinating terror activity and that Hamas planned to escape from the hospital in ambulances when the IDF raid began.

IDF and Shin Bet, Israel’s security forces, raided the hospital last Friday on intelligence that terrorists using the hospital as a headquarters.

Around 240 Hamas terrorists were arrested in the raid, including many who participated in the October 7th massacre.

An IDF reservist describes his interrogation of a Hamas terrorist, who admitted that the hospital director was instrumental in directing terrorist activity.

The reservist said, “We discovered that the individual at the center of the event, orchestrating the terror and Hamas activities within the compound, was the hospital director himself.”

The reservist added that the hospital director “strutted around like a peacock, certain that he wouldn’t be arrested and fully convinced he was in control of the situation.”

Another investigator confirmed that the hospital director was a member of Hamas.

The second reservist said Dr. Abu Safiyeh “really did walk around like a peacock” and added, “He watched as his doctors were incriminated one by one, still convinced he wouldn’t face arrest.”

He added, “But we soon saw through his disguise—it was nothing more than a facade. They were terrorists with blood on their hands. The hospital director finally realized that the entire ruse had unraveled, and in the end, he too was arrested.”

Working in coordination with COGAT, the IDF completed an evacuation of 350 patients and medical professionals from the facility prior to the raid.

Israel’s military also ensured the delivery of food, fuel, and medical supplies to keep the treatment areas functioning.

In addition, 95 patients and staff were transferred to the Indonesian hospital in Gaza, along with two generators and thousands of liters of essential supplies.

The 401st brigade, located around the perimeter of the hospital, arrested terrorists and eliminated those who attacked troops or resisted arrest.

Israeli special forces found in the hospital an arsenal of weapons, including grenades, firearms, and other military equipment.